Felda settler charged over palm oil investment fraud

KUANTAN: A Felda settler pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to three counts of offering non-existent palm oil investments amounting to RM45,000 from October last year.

Abu Bakr Maalim’s plea, 61, was recorded before magistrate Nor Azizah Aling after the charge against him was read in Malay.

The accused, from Felda Lepar Hilir here, was charged with committing the offences against his 64-year-old counterpart in October 2018, and Jan 9 and April 7 this year in the Felda area, which involved between RM5,000 and RM30,000 per transaction.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years whipping and fine upon conviction.

Nor Azizah allowed him bail of RM15,000 with one surety and fixed May 31 for mention for the accused to appoint a lawyer. - Bernama