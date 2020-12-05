Felda settlers advised not to fall prey to land purchase offer

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) yesterday advised all settlers not to fall prey to any land purchase offer from any company.

Felda Corporate Communications Unit also reminded the settlers about the importance of obtaining Felda’s confirmation and approval in any matter involving their land.

“There have been previous cases where settlers lost their land and did not get the promised offer and eventually had to live in hardship.

“Felda also urges the settlers not to be involved in any briefing sessions that are not attended by Felda representatives because any massive development proposal should be done in an orderly manner and in accordance with the laws and regulations,“ it said in a statement.-Bernama