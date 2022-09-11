Felda settlers grateful for Ismail Sabri’s initiatives

PETALING JAYA: An RM65 million allocation to kick off five initiatives to help Felda settlers has been hugely appreciated.

One of the initiatives facilitates second generation settlers to own a house within their settlements under the Felda New Generation Housing Project.

University Technology Sarawak School of Built Environment Prof Dr Wan Nor Azriyati Wan Abd Aziz said the project, led by caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is an excellent one that shows his care and concern for Felda settlers, who are among the drivers of the economy.

“This initiative will certainly help settlers become homeowners, just like other Malaysians who prefer it to renting.”

Wan Nor Azriyati said the housing project would benefit those who want to build a house based on their financial capacity.

She said another initiative, the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (HCGS) is also an excellent one, and much needed for Felda settlers who do not have salary slips and other documentation like normal employees.

“Felda’s second-generation settlers are generally better educated than their predecessors, and their chances of becoming homeowners are now almost guaranteed, thanks to such policies proposed by the (caretaker) prime minister.”

Wan Nor Azriyati added that with new townships expanding closer to Felda settlements, many second generation settlers would prefer to build houses within their settlements.

She said this would also allow them to capitalise on the opportunity to establish businesses there and, in turn, develop their settlements into new townships as well.

Felda Youth Council (FYC) president Muhammad Fadzli Hassan said Felda youths are relieved that various initiatives were launched by Ismail Sabri to help them.

“We are grateful to the (caretaker) prime minister and his government. I think, for the first time we have someone who shows serious concern for our welfare. Each time we tell him about our problems, he listens, takes notes and acts to help ease our burden.”

Muhammad Fadzli told theSun that the FYC and Kami Anak Felda, an NGO serving the settlers, have been urging the authorities to ease the burden of new generation Felda settlers to own houses.

“Many of us are unable to get a bank loan since we run small businesses and do not have salary slips or other documentation. So, we told Ismail Sabri our problems and were surprised that he took the matter so seriously and introduced the HCGS as a solution. Many others have also listened to our problems, but hardly anything came out of it.”

Muhammad Fadzli said the caretaker prime minister also ensured better infrastructure such as roads, drainage, water and electricity in their settlements.

“I think the Barisan Nasional government under Ismail Sabri’s leadership has shown a lot of concern for the welfare of Felda settlers.”

He said when Felda housing areas expand, the second-generation settlers can focus on other needs such as economic upliftment and work opportunities.

Muhammad Fadzli, who is also a member of the Felda board of directors, expressed support for Ismail Sabri’s leadership and commended his decision to provide Felda youths with a voice in management and leadership.

“This is a recognition given to us by him. A lot more space has been created for the voice of Felda youth to be heard.

“Before this, there was no platform for us to speak out. Now we can do much more to improve the lives of settlers regardless of our age, and can make Felda a greater success,”he said.