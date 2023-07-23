Felda settlers looking forward to new dialysis centre in Felda Chiku 3

GUA MUSANG: Settlers living in several Felda areas in Gua Musang are anxiously awaiting the construction of a new dialysis centre in Felda Chiku 3.

First generation Felda Chiku 5 settler, Bakri Mat Rof, 61, said that settlers in need of dialysis treatment usually had to travel quite a distance for treatment.

“Currently, dialysis treatment is only available at the government clinic located in Chiku 3, but it is not able to meet the needs of the patients.

“A larger and more comfortable dialysis centre can make things better, if it’s closer to the settlers’ homes,“ he told Bernama here today, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of the setting up of a new dialysis centre in Felda Chiku 3 earlier today.

Meanwhile second generation Felda settler, Mohd Zamani Mohamed, 41, shared that certain patients in need of dialysis treatment living in Felda had to make a nearly hour-long journey to seek treatment at Gua Musang Hospital, located 48 kilometres (km) from Felda Chiku 5.

“The treatment routine for kidney patients is three times weekly, with each session taking up to four hours each time, so such long distance journeys are a burden to them in terms of time, energy and costs,“ Mohd Zamani said, adding that he, like many other settlers, were hoping that the centre’s construction could be expedited for everyone’s convenience and comfort. - Bernama