Felda Smart Classrooms expected to be ready in April

BESUT, Feb 20: The Smart Classroom system, which is currently being set up at 101 national secondary schools (SMK) throughout the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlements, is expected to be completed this April.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said that the work of installing smart learning and teaching equipment in all the schools involved was running smoothly, although it had previously been delayed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“FELDA has allocated RM2.98 million to create the smart classroom, involving an allocation of special classes equipped with computers, smart television (Smart TV) and an air conditioning system,” he told reporters after presenting tablets to students from poor families in Kampung Bukit Mali, in Hulu Besut here today.

He said that the implementation of such classes was to improve the standard of digital education and learning among rural students.

“It was implemented in stages, with a pilot project starting at SMK Lurah Bilut in Bentong, Pahang. The launch of the Smart Classroom was officiated by Senior Education Minister Senator Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin at Menara FELDA in the capital in November, last year,” he added.

In another development, Idris, who is also Besut MP, said that a total of 200 secondary and primary school students from poor families in Besut parliamentary constituency would receive free tablet assistance.

He said that the tablets will be distributed through the school, where primary schools receive three tablets each while secondary schools receive four tablets each, with a total allocation of about RM100,000.

“My effort is to address the issue of online learning among poor families who do not have the neccessary devices,” he said.

He added that the Besut MP’s office also allocated more than RM100,000 to complete computer classes at secondary schools in the district.- Bernama