FELDA supervisor jailed 14 days, fined RM25,000 for gratification

SEREMBAN: A FELDA supervisor was today sentenced to 14 days jaIl and fined RM25,000, in default five months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for using his office to obtain gratification.

Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed meted out the sentence on Mohd Syafeq Mokhtar, 34, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last May 24.

Mohd Syafeq, who was then the secretary of the tender committee at the FELDA Palong 5 Office, was alleged to have used his position to award a tender for the supply and planting of decorative flowers, worth RM4,990, at the land scheme to his company, Syarikat SNF Baraqah Enterprise.

The offence was committed at FELDA Palong 5 Office in November 2018.

The charge, under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine and maximum fine of five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while Mohd Syafeq was unrepresented. - Bernama