Felda to table proposal to tackle food crisis: Mustapa

TANAH MERAH: The Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) will table a paper on suggestions to tackle the food crisis, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said that the move taken by Felda was in line with the government’s aspiration that government-linked companies (GLC) should tackle the food crisis together.

“Felda already has a proposal. God willing I will table the proposal to assist the government to tackle the food supply crisis, specifically the cultivating crops needed as livestock feed.

“The working paper has been prepared and several items are given focus in this issue,” he told Bernama after an event in Felda Kemahang 1 here today.

Meanwhile, Mustapa, who is also Jeli MP, said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) was conducting a study on a development model for Felda land to help the agency to be more successful.

“This study is important to ensure Felda’s performance is further enhanced. The scope of the study looks into how the settlers can diversify their income,” he added. — Bernama