Felda woman nicked on chin by parang-wielding robber

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman in her 50s was slightly injured on the chin by a masked robber in a hold-up at Felda Air Tawar 4 in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said in the robbery at about 12.40 pm, the victim who was sleeping in a room of the house where she lived alone, was held up by a masked man carrying a machete.

“The masked man intruded into the house with the parang and confronted the victim but when he fell as a struggle ensued, the suspect swung the parang which hit the victim on the chin.

“The robber managed to snatch a gold bracelet worn by the victim before escaping. The victim, who was only slightly injured, suffered a loss of about RM3,000,” he said today.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the investigating officer at 017-7183778 or contact the Kota Tinggi District police headquarters at 07-8831222 or any nearby police station.-Bernama