Female collared elephant died from blood poisoning, organ failure

KOTA KINABALU: The female collared elephant ‘Girang’ which was found dead at 97B M3 MOPP (Melangking Oil-Palm Plantations) in Sukau at 5.50am on Saturday is suspected to have died of toxaemia (acute blood poisoning) and organ congestion and failure.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the 20-year-old animal is estimated to have died on Nov 14 and post-mortem findings showed that it had severe congestion in the heart, lungs and kidneys with enlargement of the liver and spleen, coupled with intestinal lesions that were indicative of acute poisoning.

She said the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) investigation and veterinary teams were immediately dispatched to the scene about 5km from Sukau, and the post-mortem was completed on Saturday evening.

“We are saddened and horrified to have lost yet another precious wildlife animal to irresponsible and heartless individuals,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Based on data from the collar, Liew said the last check on this elephant’s activity was recorded days before its death.

“Our wildlife rangers are there to conduct regular checks, yet we are confronted with this oft-repeated tragedy.

“We are appealing to the public who may know who is or are behind this senseless killing to come forward with crucial information as soon as possible.

“The killer(s), whoever they may be, must be brought to justice,” she said.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, added the perpetrators’ horrendous act was tantamount to challenging the provisions of the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 which spells out the various types of offences and penalties to be meted out to those convicted of wildlife-related crimes.

She also said that the wildlife rangers will work with the police to track down the culprits in the wake of this latest incident. — TheBorneoPost