Female doctor found dead in PD hotel room

SEREMBAN: A female doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, near here, on Friday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the incident at 2 pm, a hotel employee found the victim lying unconscious on a bed in the hotel room.

He said the victim was confirmed dead by the Medical Assistant at the Clinic Pasir Panjang Health at 2.56 pm.

“Preliminary police investigation found that there were no criminal elements at the scene, while checks with the hotel found that the victim had checked-in alone at the hotel on May 19,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Aidi Sham said the 37-year-old victim was still single and was a medical officer at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He said the autopsy was conducted at the Port Dickson Hospital’s Forensic Department at 10 am yesterday, and the exact cause of death could not be determined.

“So far the case is classified as a sudden death report (SDR),“ he said. - Bernama