Female food delivery rider killed in road accident

KUALA LUMPUR: A female food delivery rider was killed after her motorcycle skidded and hit the road divider and a nearby tree at KM S1.4 of the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), near the entry road to Putra Heights, yesterday.

Selangor Traffic Police Enforcement and Investigation Department chief, Supt Azman Shariat said the 30-year-old victim died at the scene in the 6.01pm mishap.

He said the victim was riding a Yamaha YZF- R15 which was believed to have skidded and hit the road divider with the impact flinging her and the motorcycle to a nearby tree.

“The body was sent to Serdang Hospital and we are investigating whether any other vehicle was involved in the accident,” he said in a statement today.

“Members of the public with information on the accident or who witnessed it are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he added. -Bernama