PETALING JAYA: A female police volunteer reserve (PVR) personnel who allegedly threatened security guards on duty at a condominium at Taman Tasik Prima, Puchong on Sunday with a handcuff issued a public apology for her actions yesterday.

The 25-year-old clerk who posted the apology in the social media via a video said she had made a mistake in reacting the way she did.

While apologetic and regretful of the incident, she explained that she was merely defending herself from a guard who had spoken and behaved rudely towards her.

“He touched on my pride and dignity which got me angry. As a woman, I had to stand and fight for myself. The situation would not have happened if my father, brother or a friend was there with me. If this had happened to any woman from your home, you would not have let it be. I know I made a mistake and I am very sorry. Please do not share the video. I am still young and I have a future.” she said.

On Sunday at 4am, she had gone to the condominium and identified herself as a policewoman before asking the guards on duty to allow her entry to her apartment unit without an access card as she had only moved in two days earlier.

The angry woman berated the guards after they told her to fill up a log book to gain access.

A video of the commotion that was taken by an unidentified person at the Wharf Residences condominium showed the suspect who was clad in shorts and T-shirt waving a pair of handcuffs and threatening to “defame a guard with drug charges and have him jailed for up to 10 years”.

Hours later, a guard lodged a police report and the woman was arrested by Subang Jaya police for questioning.

The inactive PVR personnel was later freed on bail and the guard retracted his report following an amicable settlement between both parties.

However, police said investigation for criminal intimidation will still be carried out and the findings will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.