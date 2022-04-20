Female salesperson loses almost RM400,000 in fraud investment

KUALA LUMPUR: A female salesperson suffered a loss of RM382,517 after being duped by an offer from a foreign currency investment company that offered a profit of three per cent within three minutes.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 36-year-old victim had browsed a foreign website on March 29 and was briefed on investment companies claiming to operate ‘green agriculture products, green health industry and green energy industry’.

“The complainant was told about the Gold Card package which required a capital of USD150,000 (RM638, 314.10) and was promised a profit of three per cent of the total investment made within three minutes.

“Attracted by the offer, the complainant then made an investment and was given a ‘username’ and password to access the investment network,“ he said in a statement today.

He said after listening to the explanation, the victim made 27 transactions amounting to RM382,517 to six different accounts for the purpose of the investment from March 29 to April 18.

He said the complainant felt she had been conned because she could not withdraw the promised profit and was still asked to make additional investment transactions before making a police report on April 19.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Mohd Mahidisham advised the public to be vigilant and not be easily fooled by any illegal investments and to contact the police for any criminal information or suspicious activities. — Bernama