Female taxi driver charged with exploiting man for begging

SEREMBAN: A woman taxi driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with exploitation of a man by using him for begging last year.

Nurul Hidayah Md Nor, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

According to the charge sheet, Nurul Hidayah is alleged to have trafficked in and exploited the 27-year-old man under Section 27(c) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 by asking him to beg in public places when he was capable of doing other jobs.

The act was allegedly committed in Seremban and Senawang between May and Nov 7, 2021, an offence under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Aling while the accused was represented by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan.

Nurul Hidayah was granted bail of RM15,000 in one surety and is required to report to the nearest police station once a month and to stay away from the victim until the case is disposed of.

The court fixed May 24 for mention of the case and submission of documents. — Bernama