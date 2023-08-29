Female victim of Teluk Batik boat capsize incident dies

Yesterday, nine individuals including seven local tourists faced an anxious moment after the boat they were on capsized at Teluk Batik Beach about nine metres from the shore.

IPOH: One of the victims of the boat capsize incident at Pantai Teluk Batik, Seri Manjung yesterday, Nurulafiqah Abdullah Sani, 34, was reported to have died today.

Manjung district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the victim died at 4.58am while being treated at Seri Manjung Hospital.

“The police received a report today at 6.05am from the victim’s husband who informed that his wife’s death was confirmed by the doctor on duty at Seri Manjung Hospital.

“The physical examination carried out by the nursing staff of Seri Manjung Hospital found that there was no element of crime,“ he said in a statement today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon in a statement said that two victims had to be given emergency treatment, namely a 17-year-old disabled teenager who was given cardiopulmonary resucitation (CPR) while Nurulafiqah was taken to Seri Manjung Hospital and treated in the red zone. - Bernama