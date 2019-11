KUALA LUMPUR: About 18% of the voters who are fence-sitters will decide the winner in the Tanjung Piai by-election, said Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) Education, Politics and Democracy Cluster chairman, Amidi Abdul Manan.

He said based on a study by the institute, these voters who are voting for first and second time would be making their decisions on the effectiveness of the contesting parties apart from media influence.

“This group of voters have yet to decide on the party and their decisions could be a referendum on the government,” he said after appearing as a guest in Ruang Bicara programme produced by Bernama News Channel (BNC) last night.

Apart from that, Amidi said hardcore supporters who had long made up their mind on the choice of party, formed the largest group in Tanjung Piai.

“The study also found about 70% from this group had decided on their party. This shows hardcore supporters do not waver, in fact the staunch supporters are still either for Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was set on Nov 16 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21 of heart complications.

PH is facing the contest in a six-cornered fight against BN, Gerakan, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama