Ferry consortium ordered to withdraw surcharge imposed on passengers

LANGKAWI: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has ordered Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd to withdraw the additional charges or surcharges imposed on passengers buying tickets for the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah and Langkawi-Kuala Perlis trips.

Marine Department Northern Region director Mohd Hafiz Abdul Majid said the consortium company had applied to impose a RM10 surcharge on passengers for both the trips to cover the operating cost following implementation of social distancing onboard the ferries.

The application was rejected and the company was not allowed to impose the surcharge, he added.

However, he said, it was learnt that some passengers have bought the tickets with the surcharge included, adding that the tickers were for the trips today and tomorrow.

“Those who have bought the tickets are requested to contact the consortium for a refund of the surcharge,” he told Bernama today.

The one-way ticket for the trip Langkawi-Kuala Kedah is RM23 for adult and RM17 for children, while the for the trip Langkawi-Kuala Perlis, it is RM18 for adult and RM13 for children. — Bernama