KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has confirmed that the fire which broke out on a ferry in Langkawi waters on Monday, started in the engine compartment.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the matter was confirmed by the fire forensic officers from Kedah and Putrajaya who conducted preliminary checks on the ferry.

“Now the forensic officers are inspecting the engine compartment and the results are expected to be out soon before being handed over to the Marine Department,“ he told reporters at the Cheras JBPM Quarters Complex here today.

Asked if there was element of sabotage in the fire incident, Mohammad Hamdan said: “There is still no clear proof but we are not ruling out the possibility”.

Fifty-two passengers were rescued by nearby boats and ferries after the Dragon Star 1 ferry caught fire soon after leaving the Kuah Ferry Terminal in Langkawi for Kuala Perlis at 2.45pm. — Bernama