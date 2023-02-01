Ferry: Guan Eng hopes PPC ready to implement unity govts decisions

GEORGE TOWN: Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng hopes that the Penang Port Commission (PPC) will be ready to implement any decision taken by the Unity Government regarding the state’s iconic ferry service.

The Bagan MP said that he had spoken twice with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the iconic ferry that ended its service in 2020.

“We have had a constructive discussion....I just voiced my hope that PPC would be ready to implement any decision taken by the government,” he told reporters here today.

Lim also reminded PPC that the government of the day was the Unity Government, with Anthony Loke Siew Fook as its Transport Minister.

“I hope they (SPPP) understand that the government has changed and the approach and priority given to the old ferry issue have also changed,“ he said.

Lim did not disclose whether this iconic ferry service will return to operation in the future under the Unity Government.

Penang’s iconic ferry service that operated for over 126 years was discontinued in 2020 and the existing ferry service can only be used by cyclists and motorcycles while fast ferry boats are used to carry foot passengers. - Bernama