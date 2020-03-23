Ferry passengers to Langkawi to wear face masks before boarding

ALOR STAR: Effective today, all ferry passengers to Langkawi are required to wear face masks before they are allowed to board.

Langkawi Marine officer Ghadzali Ahmad said the directive was to protect the public and ferry crew from Covid-19 infection.

“Those who refuse to adhere to the directive will not be allowed to board the ferry,” he said in a statement today.

Ghadzali said notification on the latest directive would be displayed at ticket counters.

Meanwhile, Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Human Resources and Operations manager Capt Baharin Baharom said the company planned to sell only half the seats to reduce the number of passengers on each trip.

The move would allow a space of one metre between each passenger as recommended by the Ministry of Health, he added. - Bernama