Ferry, speed boat services to mainland Sabah, Sarawak suspended from today

LABUAN: Passenger ferries and speedboats from Labuan to mainland Sabah and Sarawak have been suspended from today until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 31.

Those planning to travel to Kota Kinabalu, Menumbok and Sipitang in Sabah as well as Limbang and Lawas in Sarawak via the Labuan International Ferry Terminal are advised to use vehicle ferries (ro-ro ferries) instead.

The schedule for the four ro-ro ferries operating the Labuan - Menumbok - Labuan route has also been reduced to one trip a day from the previous norm of three trips.

The latest directive was issued by the Labuan Marine Department to ferry operator Jutabonus Development Sdn Bhd which operates the Galaxy Ferry and Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd which runs three ferries, namely Kimanis 1, Putrajaya 1 and Goodwill Star.

Labuan Marine director Benjamin Bernard Bijion told Bernama that the scheduling of ferry movements and suspension of passenger sea transport services was in line with the MCO to help restrain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Benjamin said the re-scheduling directive had been discussed with the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department and LDA Holding.

“All ferry operators are expected to follow the new schedule beginning tomorrow (March 24),“ he said. - Bernama