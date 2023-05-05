Ferry to Batam catches fire, all 62 passengers including M’sians are safe

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in the engine room of a Singapore-registered passenger ferry ‘QUEEN STAR 2’ as it was sailing from the republic to Batam this afternoon, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

MPA noted that all 62 passengers, including Singaporeans, Malaysians, and Indonesians, among others, on the ferry were safely transferred to another vessel ‘MERBAU ERA’ which was on the way to Singapore’s Harbourfront Ferry Terminal.

‘MERBAU ERA’ then headed to Batam and arrived safely with the 62 passengers, it said in a statement today.

MPA said it was alerted at 12.30 pm on the incident which happened off Kusu Island.

The statement said MPA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Police Coast Guard (PCG) immediately deployed their crafts to provide assistance.

MPA said it deployed a tug boat to provide assistance and tow the ferry.

The fire onboard ‘QUEEN STAR 2’ was put out by the six crew members who remained onboard the ferry prior to SCDF’s arrival.

SCDF firefighters were also onboard the ferry to ensure that the fire had been completely extinguished.

“There is currently no report of any injuries or pollution. MPA had deployed officers onsite at Harbourfront Ferry Terminal in case any of the passengers required support,” it said.

In addition, MPA said it had issued navigational broadcasts to ships to stay clear of the incident site. - Bernama