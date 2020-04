GEORGE TOWN: The Fertilizer Industry Association of Malaysia (FIAM) has blamed disruption to its supply chain during the initial stages of the movement control order (MCO) as reasons for a shortage now.

The association in a statement said the approval process by the government for business entities in the fertiliser industry to operate could have been better co-ordinated and further improved.

There was confusion in the earlier MCO period, thus resulting in delays for members in getting the necessary approvals.

“Importantly, our members were unable to operate at full capacity and this has definitely impacted the timely delivery of fertilisers to the end – users,” FIAM added.

FIAM hopes that approvals to its members, as well as its players in the supply chain, could be granted promptly as the MCO enters its third phase.

Should the bureaucracy be prolonged, the losses in revenue and the economic impact are in excess of RM1 billion, FIAM claimed.

“While we appreciate the government’s effort in implementing the MCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, essential sectors such as the fertiliser industry should be allowed to continue normal operations to ensure there is no disruption to the food supply chain.”

FIAM also promised to adhere to the recommended safety and health measures at its workplaces to ensure there are no disruptions.

The association also thanked the government for recognising fertilizers as one of the products which form part of the essential goods supply chain and therefore exempted from the MCO.

The make-up of the fertiliser supply chain consists not only of manufacturers but also includes wholesalers, distributors, retailers and its associated logistics services (such as transport and warehousing).

“These players are also critical in the timely delivery of fertilisers to smallholders and farmers, government bodies, as well as plantations,” FIAM said.