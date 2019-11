KUALA LUMPUR: Those who are seeking treatment for fertility issues and to start a family may soon do so by withdrawing from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh (pix) said this is in accordance to next year’s Budget announcement, and it is a real struggle especially for working-class couples who want children to get treatment, so being able to withdraw from EPF will give them access to funds to do undergo this treatment.

“We are most happy that next year’s Budget that people who want to get treatment can withdraw from the EPF. For many young couples, having a child is their dream, and the government wants to facilitate this so that they can realise this dream,” she said in a press conference after attending the 10th anniversary of Sunfert International Fertility Centre.

Earlier in her speech, she also mentioned that RM10 million was given to the Ministry to ensure that there are childcare facilities at all 540 agencies across the country.

“This is so that our frontliners especially doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, prison wardens, they have access to childcare, so that they are busy serving the nation with a peace of mind, knowing their children is at somewhere safe,” she said.

She also said that RM30 million will be allocated for childcare services in government agencies next year, with the hopes that the public service can improve.

“It is impossible for them to look after other people’s babies if they’re worried about their own babies back home, so this will help to contribute to the nation’s economy,” she said.