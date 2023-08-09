Festival for plant-based lifestyle community

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Veg Fest is back and bigger than ever in its third edition.

Gulshan Rai, co-founder of Veg-Hub, the nation’s sole vegan, vegetarian and plant-based delivery platform, said the event will be held from 11am until 8pm at Paradigm Mall here from today until Sept 11.

She said the festival originated from an idea to bring the community together and provide an option to those looking to make a shift to a plant-based lifestyle.

“In the second edition, we maintained the core objective of spreading awareness and inspiring people to lead a greener and healthier lifestyle. Some 30,000 visitors turned up for the first two events.”

According to Gulshan, Zero Waste Earth Store has been named as their sustainability partner, while the theme this time is “Planting Seeds of Change: Cultivating a Sustainable Future”.

“Simply put, we want to implement sustainability in food choices and the way we look at tackling larger topics such as climate change, waste generation and reducing our carbon footprint.”

She added that there will be more than 60 booths promoting vegan and vegetarian food, cosmetics, personal care and groceries.

Gulshan also said activities during the three-day fair include a panel talk by sustainability advocates, yoga session, waste-to-cash recycling programme and demonstrations by vegan athletes and fitness gurus on the benefits of following a plant-based way of living. University students will also be participating in a Conscious Fashion Show.

“We will be joined by renowned vegan and raw food chefs such as Chef Dave and Chef Yin, who will prepare some amazing food during the event.”

She said Veg-Hub intends to take the third edition to a higher level compared with the previous ones.

“With each iteration of Malaysia Veg Fest, we strove to bring together the plant-based community and advocate a green, environment-friendly lifestyle through our food, clothing and personal care product choices.

“We have been encouraging people to bring their reusable bags and containers to minimise waste. We aim to spread the word via our demonstrations, talks and fun activities and by providing visitors with options to enable green choices.”