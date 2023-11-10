Festival to celebrate Bengalee culture

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bengalee Association (MBA) will be organising the Bengalee Cultural Festival from tomorrow until Oct 15 at the Bengal House in Port Dickson to showcase, among others, their unique dressing style, art, music and dance.

Its president Swapna Das said the event is supported by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“We Bengalees can trace our history to the British colonial period. The earliest Bengalees in the country arrived from an undivided India.

“As immigrants, we settled in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Malacca and Penang,” she said, adding that this is the first time since 1952 when MBA was registered that it is organising such an event.

Organising chairman Dr Prashun Kumar Choudhury said the event will also highlight Bengalee food, cultural practices and a list of notable Bengalee individuals around the world.

“We planned this five-day extravaganza as a captivating journey into the heart of Bengalee culture. It will feature a wide range of performances and experiences that showcase the beauty, traditions and diversity of the community.”

Prashun said renowned sitarist Samuel J. Dass, the Mokshya Academy, Kshetra Academy and MBA members will perform traditional songs and dances.

“We will also feature local and authentic Bengalee cuisine as well as culinary demonstrations, cultural workshops and interactive sessions.”

He said MBA hosts and organises different events throughout the year, including one of their biggest festivals, a five-day celebration of Durga Puja and Rabindra Jayanti (celebration of the legacy of poet Rabindranath Tagore).

Prashun added that most of the events were in line with the Indian calendar, helping to create a “home away from home” ambience.

“We welcome everyone to our celebration and encourage participation irrespective of racial background.”

He said MBA is seeking to promote and preserve Bengalee heritage through educating more people about their cultural practices and achievements as a community.

The festival aims to celebrate the heritage of the minority Bengalee in Malaysia while promoting their antiques, traditions, literary works and ethnical distinctiveness.

“We want to share our distinguished personalities from our Bengalee community, who have made great contributions to the world of science, literature, arts, cinema, politics and sports, and have created great impact on society, history and international affairs.”

He expressed hope that people from diverse backgrounds, youths and seniors of the community would attend the festival.

“We welcome everyone to participate in our activities, including saree-draping, conch-shell blowing and try their hand at making some of our famous street food.”

Ministry representatives, those from the Indian High Commissions in Mauritius and Bangladesh and MBA past presidents are expected to attend the event.