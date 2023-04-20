Festive treat for 2,000 underprivileged families

PUCHONG: Nestle Ice Cream Malaysia gave out 10,000 pints of its recently launched Nestle La Cremeria Chocolate Brownie Fudge and Butter Cookies ice cream to more than 2,000 underprivileged families here yesterday.

Nestle partnered with social activist and philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, to hand out the ice cream in Puchong Utama.

The event was part of its “Raya Together-gether Bersama Nestle La Cremeria” campaign, which aimed to share the festive joy with less privileged communities.

Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad CEO Juan Aranols said the company is pleased to partner with Uncle Kentang and Empire Project, an NGO that helped with the event, to spread joy through its campaign.

“As many are preparing for the festivities, we wanted to keep in mind those in need and give back to the community in the spirit of Raya.

“We hope that our humble contribution would help make their celebrations brighter.”

Aranols said the campaign aims to bring joy and smiles to everyone.

“Our latest addition to the Nestle La Cremeria range – Chocolate Brownie Fudge and Butter Cookies – is full of rich flavours, offering an indulgent and delicious experience for chocolate lovers.

“For interested consumers, the flavour is available at all major supermarkets and hypermarkets across the country.”

Aranols chose to distribute ice cream more than any other product under the Nestle brand because he believes ice cream would “bring out the smiles in the recipients as well as soothe their hearts with its sweetness”.

“We know well of the little smiles that sharing a nice pint of great ice cream can bring, and it has been proven right from the smiles you can see here.”

Aranols added that Nestle and Uncle Kentang’s collaboration has been an experience to remember.

“He is a great philanthropist and with his help, we were able to get in touch with the lower-income group and make our event a success.”

Kuan said Nestle’s generosity was deeply appreciated.

“Simple acts of kindness such as this can make a difference to the less fortunate.

“It shows them they are not forgotten, and brings a little more joy and happiness as we celebrate together with them as one Keluarga Madani.

“We hope this initiative would inspire others to give back in whatever way they can during this festive season, so that we can help those in need to have a better Raya celebration than they otherwise would have.”

Nestle business executive officer Teo Heng Keat said the event would not be the only one.

“Nestle is planning to distribute another 30,000 pints of ice cream all over Malaysia.

“We will be holding similar ice cream giveaways in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of Selangor.”