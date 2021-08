KUCHING: The spike in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak seems to take place particularly after festivities such as Hari Raya and Gawai, says Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix).

He said the surge indicated that people might not adhere strictly to the safety Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) during these times.

“There could be a possibility of people taking a more relaxed approach to the SOP because they have been vaccinated. During the recent Hari Raya Aidiladha, I did notice people still going around visiting friends and relatives.

“This is a wrong perception because the vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus. You can still contract and spread the virus. What the vaccine does is minimise the effects of Covid-19, so that the symptoms will not be severe,” he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi who is also the Santubong Member of Parliament, said he had distributed 3.2 tonnes of basic food items last week to villages in his constituency that have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

A total of 743 head of households, involving 2,522 residents have received the food aid. — Bernama