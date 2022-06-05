Festivity of Gawai, Kaamatan also felt in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The excitement of Gawai and Kaamatan festivals was also felt in the south of the country with the organisation of the harvest festivals in tandem at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here yesterday.

The festival, which took place from 10 am to 10 pm, featured traditional performances, asli music, handicraft and a parade of traditional Borneo costumes as well as a sales bazaar with the hall packing in 3,000 visitors.

Visitors also had the opportunity to taste nasi linopot which is one of the traditional foods of the Dusun ethnic group, which is rice mixed with sweet potatoes wrapped in fragrant tree leaves or ‘Longkobung’.

Exhibitor Jercy Corani Jailon, 46, said she chose to introduce nasi linopot to showcase her ethnic group’s traditional palates to the state’s community, besides promoting Sabah’s native cuisine and culture.

“Most visitors are very excited and curious about nasi linopot so I hope this kind of programme can be continued in the future so people are familiar with Sabah’s traditional food,“ she told reporters.

The former nurse said nasi linopot made from huma rice (hill padi) is usually eaten with tuhau, bambangan pickles, bosau (preserved food), taduk (yam stems), tunduk mundok (sweet potato leaves), anchovies and so on according to taste.

Meanwhile, a Sarawak handicraftsman Berama Jubang, 54, said she chose to popularise handicraft products from her state to show the uniqueness of its products to visitors so that the practical artform would not become extinct.

“I want to share stories and experiences about the history of handicraft from the legacy of our ancestors so that it will be remembered even as we enter a more modern era.

“For example, in Johor, we have Sabah and Sarawak community associations which hold regular exhibitions and sales at the Borneo Market in Masai, to acquaint people with our state handicraft. Thankfully, this year is a very lively celebration after two years of not celebrating it,“ she said.

The Kaamatan and Gawai festivals at the mall was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) with the aim of fostering inter-racial harmony and strengthening unity in Malaysia. - Bernama