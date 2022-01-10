Fewer flood victims in Johor, Malacca and Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor, Malacca and Pahang has continued to improve, with the number of victims decreasing further as of this evening.

In Johor, the number of victims declined to 2,935 people as of 4pm, compared to 3,161 in the morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said four districts were still affected by the floods involving 37 relief centres, with Segamat still recording the highest number of victims at 1,089, followed by Muar (1,085), Tangkak (680) and Batu Pahat (81).

He said three relief centres were closed, namely Balai Raya Taman Suria and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Paya Pulai in Segamat; and SMK Yong Peng in Batu Pahat, adding that it was currently sunny throughout the state.

“However, the public is reminded to be vigilant, as three rivers are still at the danger level, namely Sungai Pagoh in Kampung Olak Sepam, Sungai Muar in Liang Batu and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong,“ he said in a statement today.

In Malacca, State Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims stood at 235 people from 64 families as of this evening, with all of them placed at three relief centres in Jasin.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims continued to decrease to 80 people in two relief centres this evening, compared to 141 people in the morning.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat said the reduction comes following the closure of the last relief centre in Maran which housed victims of the second wave of floods, as all 35 victims were allowed to return home.

The number of victims in Pekan and Rompin also decreased during the period.

-Bernama