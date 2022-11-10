Fewer flood victims in Sabah, one PPS closed in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah dropped to 122 people from 32 families tonight compared to 142 people from 36 families earlier today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said in a statement that this was following the closure of one temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Kebudayaan Penampang at 4.30 pm.

All 20 victims from four families placed at the PPS since Sunday (Oct 9) have been allowed to return home.

Three more PPS are still operational, namely Dewan PPR Sri Keramat, Putatan, which continues to house 61 victims from 11 families; Kompleks Latihan dan Pemulihan OKU, Papar (10 victims from two families); and Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort (51 victims from 19 families). - Bernama