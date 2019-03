KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer with FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly accepting gratification worth RM10,000.

The 50-year-old suspect was arrested at a restaurant at Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang near here, at about 11.30am.

According to a MACC source, the gratification was for the suspect to recommend extension of contract of a company carrying international certification auditing of palm oil refineries under FGV.

Meanwhile, FGV Holdings Berhad’s CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah in a statement said the company was cooperating with the authorities on the matter and will lend all assistance required.

“FGV is already taking steps to strengthen internal whistle blowing processes and to reaffirm our commitment to good governance and exemplary corporate conduct.

Haris Fadzilah added that a large part of the FGV’s transformation plan would focus on plugging leakages and restoring operational integrity.

“We believe in transparency, integrity and ethical behaviour. We will instil these values at all levels, across the group,” he added. — Bernama