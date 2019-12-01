Fibreglass boat in high demand during monsoon season

KUALA KRAI: High demand for fibreglass boats, especially during the monsoon season, has given a good return to Basri Mahmud, 49, who runs the fibreglass boat-making business in Kampung Chegar, Dabong here.

Basri, who started the business nine years ago, said the demand came from people living in low-lying areas in preparation for the floods.

“Each year, I receive orders for over 200 fibreglass boats and I am able to complete between six and 10 boats per month.

“The demand for boats has increased especially since the severe floods that hit Kelantan in 2014,“ he said when met by reporters at his workshop here today.

Basri said the boat, with three different sizes, namely 5.5, seven and 7.6m, could accommodate between four and eight people and be sold between RM1,000 and RM2,500.

“The process of making this fibreglass boat is not as complicated as a wooden boat, but it is more durable and easier to maintain,” he added. - Bernama