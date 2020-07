PEKAN: The decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) to field a young candidate in the Chini state seat by-election is the best strategy to defend the constituency which is a party stronghold.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this was because youths form the majority of voters here and BN candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain was well-received by the voters and residents of the constituency.

“As the Youth and Sports minister, I am proud that this candidate is from a youth organisation and the President of Felda Youth (area).

“That he is well-accepted can be seen from the locals’ reception of him. It is a good sign. The reaction is indicative that Chini will be yet another victory for us,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a series of Chini state by-election campaigns in Paloh Hinai near here today.

Also present were two national silat exponents Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari, 27, and Azim Amzad, 21. Azim is also a Chini voter from Felda Chini Timur 3.

The Chini by-election to be held on Saturday is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim, 41, and two Independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

The Chini state seat, which is one of four under the Pekan parliament constituency, has 20,990 voters consisting of 20,972 ordinary voters and 18 early police voters, with those under the age of 40 being the majority, representing 56%. — Bernama