Fielding Malay candidates is DAP’s bid to appear pluralistic: Mahdzir

KUALA NERANG: DAP’s move to field more Malay candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) has been described as a ‘puppet show’ in a bid to appear pluralistic.

UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said it was part of the party’s tactics to win Malay votes.

“I think the party’s move in fielding Malay candidates is to show that their party is multi-racial when everyone knows that all the decisions are only made by a group of individuals in the party,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating at the gathering of Padang Terap education implementation staff and its retirees, and Kedah state administrative assistant heads near here today.

The incumbent Padang Terap Member of Parliament was commenting on DAP’s decision to field more Malay candidates in the GE15 on Nov 19.

The candidates include Syahredzan Johan in Bangi, Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (Lipis), Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Ayer Hitam) and Kedah DAP deputy chairman Zulhazmi Shariff (Jerai). - Bernama