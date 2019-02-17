Fiery death for motorist

PETALING JAYA: A motorist was burned to death after the car he was driving crash and caught fire on Jalan PJU1A/1, Ara Damansara, early today (Feb 17, 2019).

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the driver lost control of the car and it crashed into a tree at 4.50am.

The Fire and Rescue Department was alerted and its personnel arrived 15 minutes later to put out the fire. However the car, with the driver still inside, had been completely razed.

Police are trying to ascertain the registration number of the car and the identity of the driver.

The charred remains of the victim has been sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.