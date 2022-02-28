Fifteen-year old boy, third victim of flood in Kelantan - Police

PASIR MAS: A 15-year-old boy became the third flood victim in Kelantan after he was found drowned in Kampung Kubang Kedepan near Banggol Kulim here at 3.05 pm this afternoon.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the teenager, Hawari Khodir, was believed to have fallen and disappeared into the current in the area at 7.15 pm yesterday.

“Police received a report on the incident at 11 am today. The victim was found not far from where he had fallen into the flood waters by a team of search and rescue (SAR) personnel,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nasaruddin said the victim’s body was sent to Pasir Mas Hospital for autopsy.

Yesterday, two drowning victims, a 70-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were reported in Kelantan. - Bernama