Filipino in remand for using false identity card to apply for job

LUMUT: A Filipino man is in remand for two days to facilitate investigation by the National Registration Department (NRD) for allegedly using a false identity card to apply for a job.

The order was issued by Manjung Magistrate Ainul Bashiirah Dona Don Biyajid.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at 10.30 am yesterday while he was applying for a job at a company in the Kampung Acheh Industrial Area.

According to a NRD source, the man, who is from Mindanao, in the Philippines, has been in the country since 1983.

He claimed to have obtained the identity card for RM1,500 from a syndicate, believed to be from Johor, which is also helping to find him a job. — Bernama