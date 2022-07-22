Filipino jailed, fined for possessing 1,769 green turtle eggs

SANDAKAN: A Filipino was sentenced to one year in prison and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today for possessing 1,769 green turtle eggs.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam meted out the sentence on Abdu (repeat: Abdu) Rasah Amin, 57 after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a house at Kampung Bokara, Karamunting at about 11.50 am on July 15.

Prosecuting officer Abdul Karim Dakog told the court that turtles are protected under the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

Therefore, Abdu Rasah committed an offence under Section 41(1) of the enactment, punishable under Section 41(4)(a) of the same enactment, which carries a minimum imprisonment of a year and not more than five years, and a fine not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM250,000 upon conviction.

Darmafikri ordered the turtle eggs to be returned to the authorities for further action and the accused, who was not represented, to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his jail term. - Bernama