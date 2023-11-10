Filipino man arrested, syabu worth RM180,000 seized

TAWAU: Police arrested a Filipino man with no identification documents for alleged possession of Syabu weighing 3.09 kilogrammes, worth RM180,000, during a raid on a floating house in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Batu 4, Jalan Apas here last Monday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the raid was conducted at 1 pm following a tip-off.

He said the 42-year-old suspect was packing the drug when police raided the premises.

“He acted aggressively and attempted to escape, but was apprehended by the police. The police conducted a search at the premises and found several types of equipment believed to be used to pack the drug.

“The police also found a green plastic bag, as well as three transparent plastic bags, believed containing Syabu crystals,“ he told reporters here today.

The suspect, who tested positive for Methamphetamine, is on remand for seven days until Oct 17.

In a related development, Jasmin said the Tawau police had opened 19 investigation papers under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, involving 30 arrests and the seizure of 34,875.69 grammes of drugs, so far this year. -Bernama