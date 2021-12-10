Filipino mayors’ meeting not about plot to invade Sabah -Police

KOTA KINABALU: The recent meeting of 19 mayors from southern Philippines was about security plans to defend their area from the threats of elements, and not a new plot to invade Sabah.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) said the allegation that the meeting was to plan a new plot to invade Sabah was fake news manipulated by certain parties.

He said the fake news was a manipulation by certain individuals who were envious of the peace and security achieved in the state and Malaysia as a whole.

“The information is not valid (authentic), we received information that the meeting is focused on security there to defend themselves from terrorist elements, ‘lawless elements’ and so on, and that they want to invite more investors (to the area).

“This information was distorted, this is not a ‘state act’ (act of state) but more of an individual (action). No matter what, we, in the security forces are always vigilant, (for) Sabah and the whole of Malaysia, we are always ready, this is our land and we will definitely defend it,“ he said at a media conference at Menara Kinabalu here, today.

Earlier, he attended the handover ceremony of Eastern Command from Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman to Hamzah Ahmad, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

Recently, the media reported that a meeting to hatch plans to attack Sabah was believed to have been held in the southern Philippines, where there were allegedly plans to recruit 600 militia to attack the state as well as to send spies (for reconnaissance).

Hazani said the Malaysian security forces enjoyed close cooperation with the security forces of neighbouring countries involving the exchange of information on nefarious elements.

“More or less, every time there is a big event there like an election, there will be incidents cropping up like this ... we have (existing) cooperation, if there is a threat, the neighbouring security forces will channel information to us, like if the Abu Sayyaf group enters Sabah, we get information from them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said he would ensure close cooperation with all security forces on the east coast of Sabah to maintain peace and security in the area, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“I will review what needs to be reinforced and carry out improvements in deployment to boost security and ensure we are always safe and secure,“ he said.

-Bernama