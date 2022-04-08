Filipino security guards jailed for using fake identity cards

SHAH ALAM: Eight Filipino security guards were sentenced to between four and 12 months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for using fake identity cards and those belonging to others.

All of the accused, Adzhar Tadjamon, 30; Alim Aunal, 22; Jasim Alano, 27; Asmie Rody, 36; Halid Janul Sallani, 34; Abu Bakar Mausil, 48; Imboy L Insung, 26, and Abdul Munir Asnan, 30, pleaded guilty after the charges were read to them in three separate Magistrate’s Courts.

Majistrate Sabreena Bakar@Bahari ordered Adzhar, Alim and Jasim to be jailed for four months while Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali meted out a nine-month jail sentence on Asmie, Halid and Abu Bakar respectively.

In another court, Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman sentenced Imboy and Abdul Munir to 12 months in jail.

The eight were charged with using fake identity cards and those belonging to others at guard posts in Shah Alam between 11 am and 11.50 am yesterday.

All of the accused were ordered to serve their sentences from the date of arrest yesterday. — Bernama