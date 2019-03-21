Filipino tourist charged for strolling naked in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A Filipino tourist, who was captured on video strolling naked in the city last week and was charged with indecent behaviour for the act in the magistrate’s court here yesterday, was brought to the court again today and charged with insulting modesty of the public.

Kent Caburnay Acuin, 29, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of insulting the public’s modesty at Jalan Sultan Ismail here at 10.40am last March 13 by climbing onto a car while he was naked.

The charge was made under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor B. Rajdeep Singh, did not offer bail as Acuin, unrepresented, is a foreigner sand does not have a Malaysian bailor.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman set April 22 for mention.

Yesterday, Acuin, from Cebu in the Philippines, pleaded not guilty to indecent behaviour by climbing onto a car while naked at the same time and date.

The charge was made under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which provides a maximum fine of RM100, upon conviction.

Today, Acuin was in court with head shaven and clad in a grey T-shirt and knee-length trousers.

He arrived in court yesterday spotting a shoulder-length hair.