Filipinos imprisoned over MyKad offences

PETALING JAYA: Two Filipinos born in Sabah were each sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment for applying for MyKad replacements using another person’s information, NST reports.

IMM13 holder Murada Rabung, 32, and undocumented Nor Hasna Paisal, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrates Lovely Natasha Charles and Jessica Ombou Kakayun, respectively.

Murada, who was born in Tawau, gave false information when making a replacement application for a lost MyKad under the name of “Nazira Eranza” at the Identity Card Division of the National Registration Department (NRD) in Kota Kinabalu on July 21.

Nor Hasna who was born in Semporna, committed a similar offence by making the same application under the name of “Erah Eranza” at the same place on July 22.

Both charges were under Regulation 25(1)(b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years, a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court ordered both accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after completing their respective sentence.