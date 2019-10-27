Film director feared drowned after boat capsizes

KUANTAN: A film director is feared to have drowned after the boat he was in capsized at Sungai Jelai in Mela, Kuala Lipis, Pahang yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor identified the victim as Firdaus Hanif, 43 (pix).

Firdaus, also known as Pitt Hanif, is believed to be the son of actress Fauziah Nawi.

Supt Azli said a search and rescue operation was launched after police were informed of the incident at about 1pm.

He said the operation was conducted within a three-kilometre radius of the location where the victim was reported missing near the Gemunchur bridge in Mela.

“The victim was said to be in a fibre boat with a male friend when their boat overturned and was swept away. His friend was found safe.

“One police officer and seven men in two boats are involved in the operation,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Nor Hisham Mohammad said he had mobilised five members with a boat for the operation. — Bernama