PETALING JAYA: The Special Ministers’ Meeting today has agreed to allow filming activities to take place after the Hari Raya celebrations during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that less than 20 people would be allowed to attend each shooting session among other conditions.

“All filming crews must comply with a few of conditions made under the standard operating procedure (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH),“ he said in his daily briefing today.

Following are the SOPs for the filming crew to know before filming activities take place:

1. Meetings and auditions to be conducted via online.

2. To provide travel records of all production personnel and artists for a period of four weeks before filming.

3. Ensure no more than 20 people are involved in each shooting session.

4. Production companies must appoint a safety supervisor to ensure SOP compliance at all stages of production.

5. Buffet services for staffs and artists are not allowed and pack food must be served individually.

6. The hairdressers and make up artists need to use face shields and ensure that each of their hands are washed and cleaned before and after applying the make up to each of the artists.