KUALA LUMPUR: The MRT Putrajaya Line (previously known as MRT Sungai Buluh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) yesterday saw its final tunnel boring machine (TBM) breakthrough at the Ampang Park MRT Station site, marking a major milestone for the project.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said it is a major milestone for the project as it showed tunnel excavation for the line has reached 98% completion.

“The TBM has completed its excavation work and bores through the wall and breaks into a station box or shaft,“ he said in statement yesterday.

The TBM 774 was involved since it was launched in September 2019 to commence works from the Conlay MRT station site and to bore the MRT tunnel beneath Jalan Stonor, Persiaran KLCC, Jalan Binjai and Jalan Ampang as well as LRT Kelana Jaya Line tunnels to the Ampang Park MRT station a distance of 917 metres.

MMC Gamuda is the turnkey contractor for the construction of the MRT Putrajaya Line.

Following the success, tunnel excavation for MRT Putrajaya Line is 98% completed. There is about 400m tunnel left and is expected to be completed next month.

The MRT Putrajaya Line is the second line under Klang Valley MRT project. The line will have 36 stations with nine of them underground. The entire alignment is 56.2km from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral. — Bernama