Finance Ministry: Govt has no plans to sell any airport asset including Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to sell any airport assets in Malaysia including the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SAAS, Subang Airport) to any party, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“Airport properties are considered as strategic assets of the government,” it said in a statement today.

The MoF also said that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) still owns lease for 60 years until 2067 on the land on which Subang Airport is sited.

It said Subang Airport is among the 39 airports under the management of MAHB in line with the operation agreement signed between the government and the company in 2009.

“MAHB is not the owner of any of the airport assets. To-date, MAHB is still the party entrusted to develop the assets surrounding the SAAS Airport,” it said.

The ministry explained that part of the Subang Airport was also leased by MAHB to Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd for a 30-year period (2007-2037), including the management of Terminal 3, car park, and hangarage.

“Any efforts to maximise the asset value of SAAS Airport will not involve the sale of property,” it added.

Towards this end, the MoF advised all parties not to propagate fake news and rumours on this matter and the government will not hesitate to take appropriate actions accordingly against those who do so.

In a separate statement, the Transport Ministry said as per the ministry’s statement on May 7, 2021, the government does not bar external parties from submitting proposals to redevelop existing projects or develop new assets.

“However, no decision has been made by the Cabinet to approve any proposal to sell any part of Subang Airport to the private sector, as alleged by certain quarters,” it said.

It also said the operating rights as well as rights under the Leased Agreement granted to MAHB to operate, manage and maintain including to occupy, use and control Subang Airport remained valid until 2034 and 2067 respectively.

“MAHB is responsible to develop Subang Airport as an international aerospace hub as per the Cabinet decision on March 2, 2005. No decision has been made to alter this condition,” it said.

The Transport Ministry also said the government understands and reiterates that great care and deliberation were needed before any final decision is made regarding a significant strategic public asset that affects thousands of Malaysians, such as SAAS Airport.

“The public is urged to cease propagating further misinformation on this matter or action will be taken against the parties responsible,” it added. — Bernama