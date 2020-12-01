Finance Ministry, Khazanah take PAC’s suggestions seriously — PAC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The follow-up action taken by the Finance Ministry (MoF) and Khazanah Nasional Bhd on the recommendations of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) proves that all of PAC’s suggestions and findings were given due attention and not viewed lightly.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the committee today tabled a report on MoF’s follow-up action on its recommendations regarding Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s investment losses in the Dewan Rakyat.

“This came about following the recommendations submitted by PAC in its report on Khazanah Nasional’s investment losses, which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 23,” he said in a statement today.

Subsequently, on Nov 10, MoF and the sovereign wealth fund presented their follow-up action on the recommendations.

“I would like to thank MoF and Khazanah Nasional for successfully complying with the three-month period given to respond to the recommendations contained in the PAC report.

“It is also a testament to PAC’s success in carrying out its functions and responsibilities to ensure all government’s financial management, processes and procedures are complied with as set forth by the law,” he added. — Bernama