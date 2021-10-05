Finance ministry mulls probe into Pandora Paper claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry is mulling the possibility of probing the allegedly trillions of ringgit deposited into offshore bank accounts as claimed by Pandora Papers.

Speaking in the parliament today, Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah (pix) said the ministry is considering probing into the matter if the alleged cases breached the existing regulations of Act 758 or Act 759 .

“If they have gone against Act 758 and Act 759, we will do something as we do not want to allow leakages from the country,” he said.

This follows the recent revelation of the Pandora Papers, the 2.94 terabytes of financial records which were anonymously given to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists recently.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is among several Malaysians, including political leaders such as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, alleged to have stashed away large sums of money in offshore accounts.

On a separate issue, Mohd Shahar said during the 12th Malaysia Plan winding-up speech today the statutory debt comprising Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) instruments, Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII) and Malaysian Islamic Treasury Bills (MITB) recorded a total of 59.2% of GDP for the same period.

“Nonetheless as it is still below the set limit of 60% GDP,“ he added.

Due to the government’s financial position which is still in deficit, he said the government has made loans to finance aid packages to the people, besides development projects to support the objectives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“To alleviate the debt burden and debt service charges, the government needs to ensure that the spending has a double impact on the economy and the people,“ he said.

“With the strengthening and recovery of the economy, government revenue will increase again and this gives fiscal space to the government,“ he said.

As of June 30, the total debt guaranteed by the government was RM300.44 billion or 19.84% of GDP, comprising domestic loans of RM273.93 billion which stands at 91.2% and external loans of RM26.51 billion or 8.8%